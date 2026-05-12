Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada has joined SNK

Former Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada has formed a new studio with SNK, following his exit from Bandai Namco after more than 31 years.

In an announcement published on Tuesday, Harada confirmed the formation of ‘SNK VS Studio’ in Shinagawa, Tokyo, where he will act as CEO.

According to Harada, the ‘VS’ in VS Studio’s name holds various meanings, including “Video game Soft (VS Development Division),” and “the spirit of ‘Versus’ challenging tradition”.

“VS Studio’s philosophy is ‘Beyond tradition, crafted to perfection’,” he said in a statement. “We will combine technology, sensibility, and world-class expertise to pursue the ultimate. From a free, open, and spacious environment, we will generate new ideas and create memorable games. We established this studio to bring this vision to life.”

He added: “Having been involved in game development for many years, I’ve constantly considered how I want to spend my time as a developer and what kind of environment allows developers to perform at their best.

“VS Studio is one answer to that question. By bringing together technology and knowledge, and working with passionate colleagues, we aim to deliver the best gaming experiences to users worldwide.

“VS Studio aspires to be a studio that continues to take on such challenges, and we are looking for new team members who share our vision. Please look forward to the future of VS Studio.”

While he did not share details on the types of games VS Studio will make, Harada’s appointment at Saudi-owned SNK sees the Tekken series leader link up with another historic creator of fighting games.

Until his departure, Harada worked on Tekken since the series’ inception 30 years ago, while SNK is known for series such as The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Samurai Showdown.

The company’s last major fighting game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, appeared to disappoint commercially last year, despite a high-profile marketing campaign. SNK’s CEO stepped down shortly after the game’s release.

Speaking to 4Gamer, Harada said that the games he makes in the future won’t deviate from the action and competitive player-versus-player elements he’s known for.

The producer also wouldn’t rule out working on SNK’s own fighting game franchises in the future. “Speaking personally, there are certainly things I’d like to do,” he said, when asked about potentially working on SNK’s IP. “However, since it belongs to SNK, I can’t really say anything too freely.

“This isn’t about hiding anything; it simply means that nothing has been decided yet. In the 1990s, I could have easily dabbled in it, but nowadays, development can easily take 4-5 years. So, it’s not something I can easily say.”

Harada said he’s still recruiting for VS Studio, but one former colleague who’s joined him at the new venture is chief creative officer Yuichi Yonemori, the director of multiple Tekken games, including Tekken Tag Tournament 1 & 2.

SNK game designer Yasuyuki Oda said in a statement on VS Studio: “I am extremely proud to welcome Mr. Katsuhiro Harada, who has been a long-time friend and a worthy rival to us, into our group. We’ve long discussed the hypothetical scenario of working together, and now that dream has become a reality.

“To be honest, nothing has been decided yet, but I have no doubt that things will become even more exciting than ever before. We look forward to your continued support for SNK and VS Studio.”

Commenting earlier this year on his decision to quit Bandai Namco, where he held a general manager position, Harada said the retirement and “loss” of friends and colleagues had made him reflect on ‘time I have left as a creator’.