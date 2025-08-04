Tekken 8’s final Season 2 DLC fighter is Miary Zo, a brand new character from Madagascar

Bandai Namco has revealed the final DLC character coming to Tekken 8’s second season of content.

The fourth of Season 2’s four characters is Miary Zo, an entirely new character from Madagascar.

According to her official bio, Miary Zo is an 18-year-old fighter who specialises in moraingy and other African martial arts.

Moraingy is a form of bare-knuckle kickboxing that originated in Madagascar. It used to be restricted to young men so they could demonstrate their skills, but is no longer restricted by gender these days.

Bandai Namco says Miary Zo is “a curious lover of animals and their habitats” who “discovered martial arts by mimicking animal movements”. It adds that “she shares a close bond with a ring-tailed lemur parent and child named Vanilla and Cacao”.

Miary Zo will be released this winter as the fourth and final DLC character in Season 2 of Tekken 8, along with a Madagascar-themed stage called Baobab Horizon. Before her arrival, the third character to be released will be Armor King, who Bandai Namco has now announced will be released on October 16.

Previous Season 2 characters have included Anna Williams (who was released in February) and Muay Thai fighter Fahkumram (who was released in May).

The four characters added in Season 1 were fan favourites Eddy Gordo and Heihachi Mishima, karate-fighting Polish prime minister Lidia Sobieska and guest character Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16.

Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada drew attention back in February when he criticised a fan, and “people like them”, for complaining about Anna’s appearance when she returned as a DLC fighter with a new red-tinted hairdo.

“You threaten to quit if she isn’t brought back, you complain the moment she is brought back,” Harada retorted. “You demand that she be reverted after she has been completely redesigned from scratch, including her model and framework. And if she actually were reverted, you’d just say, ‘that’s recycling’.

“Either way, your method of expressing your opinion and the content of your argument are entirely unconstructive, utterly pointless, and, above all, disrespectful to the other Anna fans who are genuinely looking forward to her.”

VGC’s Tekken 8 review called the game “a sensational sequel”, saying: “With a renewed emphasis on single-player modes and a new Heat mechanic which ensures fights are more frenetic, it’s up there with Tekken 3 as one of the most exciting high points in the series.”