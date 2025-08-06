Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown hits Xbox and Switch this month

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown will be released for Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch next week, it’s been announced.

The turn-based beat ’em-up, which is developed and published by Strange Scaffold, will arrive on Microsoft and Nintendo consoles on August 14.

The Xbox and Switch launches follow the game’s Steam release in May. The PC version has a score of 73 on review aggregation site Metacritic.

TMNT: Tactical Takedown will also receive a free Remix Mode update on August 14. It will introduce new enemy types, higher difficulty, and customizable loadouts on all platforms.

“Reimagining the franchise with a bold new vision, Tactical Takedown blends turn-based strategy with fast-paced beat-em-up action,” reads an official description of the game.

“With Splinter and Shredder dead, and the Turtles on the cusp of adulthood, players fight through 20 mutating levels, battling iconic foes like the Foot Clan in this coming-of-age story.

“Players modify loadouts, unlock skills, and carve through enemies strategically, allowing for deep tactical play. Unleash Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael’s unique movesets and super moves to progress through a diorama-inspired world.

“Tactical Takedown brings the Turtles world to life with a striking graphic novel-inspired art style, featuring bold paint splatters and detailed diorama setpieces. The game’s action is backed by a high-energy, multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, I Am Your Beast).”