The Pokémon Company has announced a new special TCG item for Japan, and fans around the world are scrambling to pre-order it.

To celebrate the upcoming The Glory of Team Rocket trading card game set, The Pokemon Company has announced that multiple special accessories will be sold exclusively at Pokemon Center stores and the Japanese Pokemon Center online store.

The Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket set will include Team Rocket’s Pokémon as well as Giovanni’s Pokémon. This will be the third Japanese set to see the return of Trainer’s Pokémon after Battle Partners and Heat Wave Arena.

One accessory in particular has already become extremely sought after. The Attache Case Set will include 30 booster packs, several deck accessories, a play mat, and more. It’s currently unknown if it will include a promo card like other Japanese special accessory sets.

What makes the item even more in demand is the fact that the Japanese Pokémo nCenters often get products that never make it outside of Japan. This case specifically calls back to the Pokémon TCG 20th anniversary Team Rocket Special Case, which was released in 2016.

This set, which included some accessories as well as exclusive promo cards, is now worth upwards of $10,000 in brand-new condition. Auction sites such as eBay have now seen dozens of pre-order listings for the team for upwards of £800, despite the original retail price being roughly £90.

Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in Japan on April 18.

Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in English as part of Destined Rivals, the next main set to come to the Pokémon TCG following the release of Pokémon Journey Together, which is due out this week.