Team Peps crowned Pokémon Unite EUIC Champions

Team Peps has won the Pokémon Unite European International Championships.

The grand finals came down to a game five between Evil Geniuses and Team Peps, with each team winning two games.

The French team, Team Peps, took a commanding lead in game five, finishing off a strong weekend.

Across the event, Team Peps defeated heavy hitters Dignitas and the current World Champions, Peru Unite.

The Pokémon European International Championship is one of competitive Pokémon’s most important tournaments, with the winners of EUIC earning an invite to the Pokemon World Championships.

This year’s Pokemon World Championships will take place in San Francisco, California.

This weekend’s Pokémon European International Championships were the biggest EUIC ever, and the largest Pokémon tournament in terms of attendance.

Pokémon Unite was released on July 21 2021, for Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play title and recently launched on mobile devices with cross-play support.

Unite is a co-operative team battle game developed by Tencent’s Timi Studio, which also created Activision’s Call of Duty Mobile, and sees two teams of five battling for control of a game map, similar to many popular MOBA titles.

It is one of the major titles that is contested as part of the competitive Pokémon scene, alongside Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Trading Card game, and the Pokémon Video Game Championships

The game’s director, Masaaki Hoshino, also worked on Pokken Tournament and will direct 2026’s Pokémon Champions.