Team Cherry will hold a showcase on November 27, this Friday, with news about Hollow Knight: Silksong’s upcoming DLC, Sea of Sorrow.

Team Cherry isn’t clear on what news will be shared, other than that the showcase will include an “update” on the DLC. Many are speculating that this could be anything from a delay to a shadowdrop.

“Join us for Cherry Time!” reads the live stream’s description. “A special presentation with a bunch of exciting announcements, and an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong – Sea of Sorrow!”

Sea of Sorrow being shadowdropped during the showcase would line up with what we were previously told by Team Cherry, as the DLC was given a 2026 release window. It’s also possible that the DLC will be given a December release date, just weeks away from now, if Team Cherry hasn’t made the decision to delay it into 2027.

Join us in 48 hours for Cherry Time!



Get ready for a bunch of exciting announcements, plus an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow!



Premiering here: https://t.co/cYbSlADtPx pic.twitter.com/iXm4sDcjo5 — Team Cherry (@TeamCherryGames) November 25, 2026

Many publishers are avoiding this release window altogether, given all of the attention on GTA 6 right now. However, Silksong – which launched last September – was in a similar position to GTA 6, with fans eagerly awaiting news and its eventual release. So, it stands to reason that its long-awaited expansion could go up against the industry titan.

Whenever Sea of Sorrow launches, we know that it will be made available as a free update for everyone who owns Silksong’s base game. It will include new areas to explore and bosses to fight.

Given that Cherry Time is a showcase format, it seems that the developer has more to reveal on top of this, too. It’s possible we’ll get another game reveal as part of the showcase. Many will be hoping for another Hollow Knight game to be teased, but since the wait for Silksong itself was so long, it seems unlikely that Team Cherry would announce a follow-up until there is much to show of it.