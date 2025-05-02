Take-Two share price drops by 8-10% as NASDAQ opens following GTA 6 delay

Take-Two Interactive’s share price has dropped by up to 10% as trading opened in the US.

The company’s share price was sitting at 235.17 points when the market closed on Thursday.

When it opened today it dropped down to around 211 points, a drop of around 10%, and since then has risen slightly, fluctuating between around a 7-9% decrease compared to Thursday’s closing price.

The drop is a result of Take-Two‘s announcement earlier today that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed until May 26 next year.

The delay means the game’s release will no longer fall into Take-Two’s current financial year, which ends on March 31, 2026.

Despite the delay, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick made a statement alongside the announcement, stating that Take-Two still still planned to achieve record levels of net bookings in Fiscal Year 2026 (which ends on March 31, 2026), followed by record levels of net bookings again in Fiscal Year 2027.

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” Zelnick said.

“As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 isn’t the only big-budget release that was planned for this year for Take-Two. Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 12, moved forward from its original September 23 release date,

The publisher is also releasing Mafia: The Old Country, which is described as “the start of a new crime saga for the acclaimed Mafia franchise”.

Last month a Steam blog post appeared to briefly suggest the game would be released on August 8, but was then promptly edited. Take-Two and 2K have yet to officially announce its release date.