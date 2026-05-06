Take-Two says Switch 2 isn’t its ‘primary’ platform, but Borderlands 4 port could still come out

Nintendo Switch 2’s ‘paused’ Borderlands 4 port could still come out and is technically achievable, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has suggested.

The Switch 2 version of the Gearbox shooter was unexpectedly delayed last September, a week before its planned release date, with Take-Two confirming it had “paused” development on the game earlier this year.

With all pre-orders for the game canceled, it looked like its release might have been called off outright. However, speaking to Game File in a new interview, Take-Two exec Zelnick provided fresh hope Borderlands 4 could yet be released for Switch 2.

According to the CEO, the pause on Borderlands is legitimately a pause, which he said was in order to allow developer Gearbox to focus on improving the PC version, which has suffered from performance issues since launch.

“We’ve been addressing those challenges, and we want to make sure that we’ve fully addressed Borderlands 4 from a consumer’s point of view before we bring it to more platforms,” he said, adding that the postponement wasn’t a technical issue around the game running on Switch 2. “It’s doable,” he said.

Take-Two supported the Nintendo Switch 2 console at launch with versions of Civilization VII and later NBA 2K, PGA 2K, and WWE 2K. However, Zelnick told Game File that the publisher’s focus remains on the other two console platforms.

“We want to be wherever the consumer is, and we’ve supported Switch 2,” he said. “You can tell from what we are doing and what we’re not doing that our primary console platforms remain Sony and Microsoft.”

Borderlands 4 released for PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC last September and reportedly sold up to 5 million copies. Soon after release, Take-Two called its sales “softer” than expected, partly due to the performance issues on PC.