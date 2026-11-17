Take-Two has rolled out a series of layoffs at Civilization and XCOM developer Firaxis.

Take-Two confirmed these layoffs in a statement to Bloomberg. The publisher says this restructuring is in aid of focusing on the studio’s “core strength”.

However, anonymous employees speaking with the publication state that these layoffs come after development of a new XCOM game had been struggling behind the scenes, missing key milestones. They say that development “may face a shakeup” because of these layoffs.

“Firaxis is restructuring and recentering around the studio’s core strength — designing world class strategy games that have set the industry standard for the genre for the last 30 years,” a spokesperson for 2K Games – a subsidiary of Take-Two – told Bloomberg.

“As part of these changes, the size of the studio is being reduced to focus on design, technology and the player experience, which means saying goodbye to talented colleagues who helped build Firaxis.

“These decisions are never easy, but they’re essential to build the next chapter of Firaxis.”

This comes just days before the Take-Two-published GTA 6 is released on PlayStation and Xbox. It is already reported to be the most pre-ordered game of all time on both platforms, and is largely expected to break all of the sales targets set by its predecessor, GTA 5, more than a decade ago. So far, Take-Two has confirmed that GTA 6’s pre-order figures are “far above initial expectations”.

Firaxis’ last release was Civilization 7, which launched last year. Despite strong reviews from critics, it was hit with mixed reviews from players, and Take-Two reported that sales were off to a “slow start” shortly after launch.

The XCOM game mentioned in the Bloomberg report has not been publicly announced. If it does see the light of day, it would be the first game in the series since XCOM: Chimera Squad in 2020.