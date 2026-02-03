Take-Two denies GTA 6 will launch without a physical version: ‘That’s not the plan’

Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has denied that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch as a digital-only release.

Last month, the previously reliable Graczdari of PPE.pl claimed that there would be no physical version on release day for the much-anticipated Rockstar sequel, in an effort to prevent leaks.

“We’re getting conflicting reports – some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won’t happen until early 2027,” the report claimed.

Speaking to Variety, Zelnick has now denied that this is the case. Asked if Take-Two planned to delay the release of the physical version until after the initial launch date, the CEO replied: “That’s not the plan”.

In its latest earnings results published on Tuesday, Take-Two announced that GTA 6’s near-13-year-old predecessor, GTA 5, has now surpassed 225 million copies sold.

It also stated that marketing for GTA 6 will begin this summer. Speaking to IGN, Zelnick suggested this was proof of Take-Two’s confidence that the game won’t be delayed for a third time.

“Because any time you’re getting closer to marketing beats, you’re obviously in a place where your confidence level is as high as it can be,” he said.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s current release date is November 19, 2026, following two high-profile delays. The game was originally planned to release in Fall 2025, but this was then pushed back to May 26, 2026, before Rockstar then announced the new November date.