Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is now a playable wrestler in WWE 2K26

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has been added as a playable character in WWE 2K26.

In an update to WWE 2K26, which saw the third season of content added to the wrestling game, Zelnick was quietly added as a playable fighter. Zelnick has a rating of 77 and is listed as a cruiserweight.

Zelnick’s entrance music is Frank Sinatra’s My Way, and it currently appears that the song is locked to Zelnick, meaning custom wrestlers can’t use the Sinatra tune during their entrances.

You can watch Zelnick’s entrance below, though the entrance song has been removed, presumably due to YouTube blocking it on copyright grounds.

WWE announcers Michael Cole and Wade Barrett have recorded new commentary lines for Zelnick’s entrance.

“It’s the chairman, the CEO! Strauss Zelnick,” says Cole. Later in the entrance, Barrett comments, “Ladies and gentlemen, Strauss Zelnick has crossed over from the boardroom to the squared circle.

“He’s certainly gotten himself in shape, but let’s see if the chairman is ring-ready as well.”

Another commentary line comments, “Strauss Zelnick looking to take a title here in WWE, in fact, he might Take-Two.”

The third season of WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass kicks off today, adding four new superstars and numerous other additions.

The Premium route of Ringside Pass Season 3 adds Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka and Torrie Wilson as playable wrestlers in the game, including a combined 36 new moves and taunts which can also be used in the Creations mode.

As has been confirmed by 2K Sports following player feedback, all four superstars will be unlocked immediately as the Tier 1 reward for players who have access to the Premium route.