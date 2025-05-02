Take-Two CEO says it ‘supports fully’ Rockstar’s GTA 6 delay, expects ‘record net bookings’ this year regardless

Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick has made a statement on the delay of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Today Rockstar posted a statement announcing that its highly anticipated game, which was previously planned to release in Fall 2025, will now instead be released on May 26, 2026.

In a Take-Two press release, Zelnick stated that the publisher supported Rockstar’s request for more time to finish the game.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a ground-breaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” he said.

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.

“As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Despite the delay, Take-Two reiterated that it still planned to achieve record levels of net bookings in Fiscal Year 2026 (which ends on March 31, 2026), followed by record levels of net bookings again in Fiscal Year 2027.

In February, Take-Two said that Grand Theft Auto 5, which reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history following its 2013 launch, had now shipped over 210 million copies.

Earlier this year analyst Michael Pachter predicted that Take-Two could be planning to sell Grand Theft Auto 6 at an unprecedented price point of “$100 or more” per copy.

“We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online,” he wrote.