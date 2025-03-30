Take-Two CEO explains why GTA6 still doesn’t have a release date

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has been asked why Grand Theft Auto 6 still doesn’t have a release date, despite the publisher recently insisting it’s on track for release this Fall.

Speaking to Bloomberg in a newly published interview, Zelnick said the Rockstar Games parent wanted to maintain the anticipation for GTA6, which he claimed was greater than for any release in history.

“The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I’ve ever seen for an entertainment property, and I’ve been around the block a few times, and I’ve been in every entertainment business there is,” he said. “And we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement.

“We do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we’ve found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation. We don’t always get it exactly right, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially due to release this Fall, and although it still does not have a confirmed release date, parent company Take-Two recently claimed GTA6’s release date is on track.

Market analysts are expecting GTA6 to be the biggest entertainment release of 2025, and , according to a recent report from The Game Business, multiple major publishers are prepared to move their own releases in order to avoid it.

“Rockstar games always suck a lot of money and, more importantly, time out of the market,” reportedly said the boss of one of the world’s biggest game publishers. “We don’t want to be anywhere near that. We are working up multiple different plans for our titles.”

Another senior exec is said to have added: “Even without GTA. it’s immensely difficult to find free time for new games to shine. Time is the real scarcity for us, not money. It’s tough out there.”