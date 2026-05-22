Take-Two boss reaffirms that GTA 6 is planned for November

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is planned for this November and that marketing will begin this summer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most anticipated video game release ever, and as such, a potential further delay of the game has been the subject of much speculation from fans.

When GTA 6 was first revealed, the game’s initial trailer finished by slating the game for 2025. The game was later delayed to May 26, 2026. In November 2025, the game was then delayed until November 2026.

Now, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that the game is still planned for November 19 and that marketing for the game, including pre-orders, is planned for this summer.

When asked about console price issues, which have seen both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles increase beyond their launch prices, Zelnick described the situation as “not great news,” but remains confident in GTA 6’s ability to sell.

“If we do our job and deliver great properties, which in this past year we were able to do across the board, thanks to the work of my colleagues, then the consumer happily shows up,” he said to Bloomberg (paywalled). “There’s nothing that’s going on in the market that gives me particular cause for concern.”

Last week, it was speculated that the pre-order campaign for GTA 6 could kick off soon due to an email sent from Best Buy to members of its affiliate program.

Earlier this year, a Bank of America analyst suggested that Rockstar should raise the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 to $80 for the benefit of the entire games industry.

Earlier this month, Zelnick claimed that GTA 6’s current release date puts it 18 months behind when it was supposed to launch originally.