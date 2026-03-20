System Shock remake gets a ‘Parity Patch’ which ‘significantly improves’ performance on Switch and Switch 2

The System Shock remake has received a new update which “significantly improves” performance on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, according to developer Nightdive Studios.

The remake of the 1994 cyberpunk FPS was released on PC in 2023, with PlayStation and Xbox versions following in 2024.

The game then received Switch and Switch 2 ports in December 2025, but critical reception was mixed, with the consensus being that the underlying game was good but performance on Nintendo‘s consoles was lacking.

The new version 2.1 patch, which Nightdive is naming the Parity Patch, attempts to address these issues by improving the game’s performance on Switch and Switch 2.

According to the studio, the Switch version now runs at up to 900p resolution while docked and up to 720p resolution in handheld, with a target of 30 frames per second.

The Switch 2 version, meanwhile, will now run at up to 1440p when docked and 1080p in handheld, both at 60fps. It will also now include mouse support.

While the new patch is clearly aimed at Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players for the most part, Nightdive notes that it also adds bug fixes and enhancements to all platforms.

“System Shock Version 2.1, the ‘Parity Patch’, marks nearly ten years since the System Shock Remake project began,” Nightdive Studios producer Justin Khan said in a statement to players.

“This patch represents countless lessons learned, the dedication of a small but determined team, and our commitment to refining the experience across every platform. Thank you for sticking with us through the ups and downs of that journey.”