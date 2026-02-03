Switch is officially Nintendo’s best-selling console ever, overtaking DS

Nintendo Switch is officially Nintendo’s best-selling console ever, after overtaking Nintendo DS during the recent holiday sales period.

In its financial results for the 9 months ended December 31, 2025, Nintendo said it sold some 1.36 million units of the original Switch console, bringing the total number of consoles sold to date to 155.37 million units.

As noted in its presentation materials, that means Nintendo Switch’s lifetime sales have officially overtaken those of its previous best-selling console, Nintendo DS (154.02 million).

Nintendo expects to sell another 750,000 Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, which runs to April 1, which would bring its lifetime total short of the industry’s best-selling console ever, PlayStation 2 (160 million).

Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 and was the company’s first hybrid console, combining the resources of its previously separate home console and handheld production teams.

The console performed strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it sold nearly 50 million consoles during a two-year period. Had the system not been affected by shortages, it may have performed even better.

To date, 1.5 billion Nintendo Switch video games have been sold. In terms of first-party titles, Switch 1’s best-selling games are the 70-million-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (49 million), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (37 million).

In its most recent quarter, Nintendo said Pokémon Legends: Z-A – which also released on Switch 2 – recorded sales of 8.41 million units on the original Switch, though Nintendo notes that this figure includes digital sales of the Switch 2 Edition, since it also includes the Switch 1 game. Super Mario Galaxy 2, released in October, sold 2.42million units, and Super Mario Galaxy, also released in October, sold 2.28 million units.

Looking ahead, Nintendo plans to release Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on April 16, followed by Rhythm Heaven Groove and Pokémon Champions later this year.