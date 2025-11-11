Switch and Switch 2 system update adds a number of new quality of life features

The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 consoles has been released.

The update, which brings both systems up to version 21.0.0, is available now and will download the next time the console is played online.

The Switch 2 system update adds a number of new features designed to improve the experience of using the main console OS.

This includes the ability to cancel multiple downloads at the same time, the option to reduce audio latency when plugging headphones into a Switch 2 Pro Controller, and the option to turn off auto-sleep when using GameChat.

The Switch system update, meanwhile, adds the ability to disable certain options when performing a system transfer to Switch 2, meaning the console will no longer transfer album data or make the Switch 2 automatically redownload all software.

On both Switch and Switch 2 systems, Game icons on the Home Menu will now also receive symbols which make it easier to tell at a glance whether a game is a digital or physical title.

The full patch notes for each console are as follows:

Switch 2 System Update: Version 21.0.0

Added symbols above software icons displayed on the HOME Menu to indicate whether the software is a physical or a digital version.

When multiple software downloads are in progress, there is now an option to cancel all.

If a console bundle includes a software download, there will now be an icon to “Receive Software.” It will display if the system is connected to the internet. The icon will launch Nintendo eShop and you can proceed to the downloadable software. You can still receive the software by navigating to Nintendo eShop from the HOME Menu directly.

When finding users to send a friend request to, the Search for Users You’ve Played With option under Add Friend now includes people you’ve interacted with in your friends’ GameChat rooms.

Added the ability to download data for a virtual game card even if the “Use Online License” setting is turned off. This option is available in the Options of a virtual game card when accessed via Virtual Game Cards from the HOME Menu.

The following updates have been made for GameChat: The game will not automatically go to sleep while chatting. The option to turn off “Chat Audio Panning” has been added. Chat can continue if the console goes from TV mode (docked) to Handheld or Table mode where this scenario changes the internet from a wired connection to a wireless connection.

The following updates have been made in Accessibility in System Settings: When Use Text to Speech is turned on, the description of the predictive conversion character on the Japanese keyboard is now read out loud. The upper limit of Text-to-Speech Speed was increased from 300% to 400%

The following updates have been made in Audio in System Settings: The ability to change the audio mode for a wirelessly connected Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was added. “Stable” or “Low Latency” can be selected. “Low Latency” will reduce audio latency when compared to “Stable” but may be more subject to interference in some wireless environments.

The following updates have been made in Display in System Settings: “HDR Output” was renamed to “System Screen’s HDR Output.” Improved the screen display when using Adjust Screen Size to make it easier to adjust.

The following updates have been made in Notifications in System Settings: The option “Platinum Point Notification” was renamed to “Nintendo Switch Online Notification.”

The following updates have been made in System in System Settings: “Stop Charging Around 90%” was renamed and updated to “Stop Charging Around 80-90%” Thai and Polish were added to the list of options under Language. Thai and Polish will only be available in software when it supports the respective language.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Switch System Update: Version 21.0.0