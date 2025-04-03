Switch 2’s surprise mini-game collection includes ‘Guess the Frame Rate’ and Mario Bros 4K

More mini-games for Switch 2 Welcome Tour have been revealed at a hands-on Switch 2 event.

VGC recently attended the event in Paris, where a number of Switch 2 games were available to play.

This included Switch 2 Welcome Tour, the digital-only game designed to introduce players to the Switch 2 hardware and explain how it works through a series of mini-games.

As seen in our video below, two of these mini-games are focused on the Switch 2’s ability to run games at up to 120 frames per second and display them at resolutions of up to 4K.

As seen in the video, one game called Guess the Frame Rate shows a ball travelling across the screen. Players then have to guess what frame rate the ball is moving at.

The questions get progressively more difficult as the game goes on, initially making the player choose between 20fps and 120fps, and eventually building up to 60fps vs 120fps.

Another mini-game is called Super Mario Bros 4K Demo, and tasks the player with completing World 1-1 of the original NES version of Super Mario Bros.

The twist is that the game is presented in its original resolution of 256×240, meaning it appears as a tiny square on the screen. As you play through the level, it reveals itself on the screen, in a ‘fog of war’ style, eventually demonstrating that the entire World 1-1 stage can fit on a 4K resolution display.

While it was announced during the broadcast that Switch 2 Welcome Tour would be a paid experience, Nintendo has yet to confirm the price for the title, except for in Japan.

The official Japanese website for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour lists the game at a price of ¥990 yen, which at the time of writing converts to around $6.12 / £4.65.

While the exact price has yet to be confirmed in North America, Europe or the UK, this should at least give a ballpark figure of what price to expect in those regions.