Switch 2’s secret C button gets its biggest tease yet in Nintendo’s new video

Nintendo has published the most direct tease yet of Switch 2’s mysterious C button, in its final promo video before Wednesday’s big Direct live stream.

In Switch 2’s January reveal video, Nintendo confirmed the presence of an extra button on the right Joy-Con, but the button had all markings removed in promotional material.

Various leaks – including some from Nintendo’s own app – described the button as ‘C’, but now Nintendo has directly emphasised its presence in a video published on the Japanese Nintendo Today app, where it’s now Direct day.

It’s currently unknown what the C button does, but it’s been speculated that it could be a major unannounced feature for Switch 2, with guesses ranging from Chat (allowing for voice communications) to Community (leading to some sort of social hub feature).

Nintendo is set to broadcast an hour-long Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday dedicated entirely to the Switch 2. Nintendo is expected to not only reveal Switch 2 software and give a price and release date at this event, but also shed more light on some of the secrets surrounding the hardware.

This includes the apparent presence of mouse controls on Switch 2’s Joy-Cons. It’s likely, then, that Nintendo was planning to properly introduce the C button during this Nintendo Direct and reveal what it actually does.

The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, which will be held on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST, will hopefully reveal all.

The first Nintendo Treehouse Live Nintendo Direct 2 stream will then kick off at 7am PT/ 10am ET / 3pm BST on April 3, with a second taking place at the same time on April 4. Nintendo has yet to confirm how long the streams will last each day.