Switch 2’s mysterious C button is used for GameChat

Nintendo has revealed what the mysterious C button on Switch 2 does.

The Switch 2 will have a new GameChat feature, which can be brought up with the C button.

The Switch 2 console has a microphone built into it. Nintendo says the microphone can pick up the player’s speaking voice, even from a distance and even when there’s a lot of background noise.

There’s also a separate Switch 2 camera, which can capture the player’s face while they play.

Players can also share their screen while playing, meaning other players in the chat can see what other players are doing.

Chat can also be used across multiple games, meaning players can continue chatting and sharing their screen even if they’re playing a different title.

GameChat will be free to use until March 31, 2026, after which it will require a Switch Online subscription.

For months now speculation has been rife about the extra button located on Switch 2’s right Joy-Con.

When Nintendo first announced Switch 2 back in January, the button was present but had no markings on it, even though previous ‘leaks’ had already claimed it was a C button.

Last week, when Nintendo launched its Nintendo Today mobile app, an image of the Switch 2 on the app finally showed that the button did indeed have a C on it.

Fans have been speculating what the C stood for, with most people believing it was for some sort of social feature, suggesting names like ‘campus’, ‘community’ or ‘connect’.