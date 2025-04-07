Switch 2 won’t have achievements, Nintendo confirms

Nintendo Switch 2 won’t have system-wide achievements, Nintendo has confirmed.

Nintendo fully revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 last week, including information about the system’s UI, the new GameChat feature, and more. However, one feature that fans were hoping for more information on was the potential inclusion of an achievement system.

When asked by Polygon if the new system will break from Nintendo tradition and introduce system-wide rewards for playing games, Nintendo’s vice president of player and product experience, Bill Trinen, said, “Nope.”

While the system won’t have console-wide achievements, two Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will have their own achievement lists, though they will be relegated to a mobile app.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will both get Switch 2 editions, as well as a new app, Zelda Notes, which will be part of the Nintendo App.

As part of the Zelda Notes app, Nintendo has added achievement lists for both games.

The achievements will track things like weapons collected, the number of shrines completed, and other in-game metrics. Another achievement system, medals, will be awarded for reaching certain in-game milestones. Players can track their achievements against their friends, and other players in the Nintendo app.