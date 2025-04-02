Support VGC

Switch 2 will have mouse controls, Nintendo finally confirms

Nintendo has been teasing Switch 2 mouse controls for a while

Nintendo has finally confirmed that Switch 2 will feature the ability to activate mouse controls.

During its Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation, the company confirmed what it had been teasing for a while, revealing that the Joy-Con controllers can be turned on their side and used as an optical mouse.

Mouse controls have been rumoured since before the Switch 2 was officially announced, with reports claiming that at least one of the new Joy-Con controllers had an optical sensor in it, similar to the one used by most optical mice.

While Nintendo didn’t respond to these reports, when it first announced the Switch 2 back in January it did so with a short animation which appeared to tease mouse controls, among other things.

Nintendo’s January trailer appeared to show the Joy-Cons attaching to grips then sliding across the ground, much like a mouse would, before detaching from their grips and attaching to the Switch 2 console.

A patent published in February also showed the Joy-Con on its side being used as a mouse, all but confirming the previous reports.

Today’s news, however, is the first official confirmation of the feature.

More to follow…

