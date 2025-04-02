Switch 2 will be available to pre-order from Nintendo next week
Nintendo will invite “the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players” in the UK and Europe by inviting them to pre-order first
Nintendo has confirmed when Switch 2 will be available to pre-order directly from Nintendo.
According to a page on the My Nintendo Store, pre-orders will be available from April 8.
At the time of writing, the UK My Nintendo Store currently has a large queue of more than 44,000 users waiting to access the site.
However, when arriving at the site, they will be met with a message telling them that pre-orders won’t be available until next week.
Nintendo will be prioritising who gets to pre-order a Switch 2 on an invite-only basis in the UK and Europe.
According to a notice on the My Nintendo Store website: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”
The first round of invites will be sent out depending on whether users have been a Switch Online member for at least two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and has opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.
The full criteria, according to Nintendo, is as follows:
- Nintendo Switch Online membership status
- Has been a Nintendo Switch Online member for at least two years continuously by 31/03/2025, with an active membership on the day that the pre-order is placed. For family memberships, the person who purchased the membership will be eligible. Other people in the family membership are not eligible.
- Play time
- Has spent a certain amount of time playing purchased/paid Nintendo Switch games, prioritising those with more playtime.
- Sharing usage information with Nintendo.
- Has opted in to share usage information with Nintendo to customise offers and recommendations.
- Receive email messages from Nintendo
- Has opted in to receive promotional emails and messages from Nintendo, and be opted in on the day the invitation email is sent.