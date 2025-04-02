Switch 2 will be available to pre-order from Nintendo next week

Nintendo has confirmed when Switch 2 will be available to pre-order directly from Nintendo.

According to a page on the My Nintendo Store, pre-orders will be available from April 8.

At the time of writing, the UK My Nintendo Store currently has a large queue of more than 44,000 users waiting to access the site.

However, when arriving at the site, they will be met with a message telling them that pre-orders won’t be available until next week.

Nintendo will be prioritising who gets to pre-order a Switch 2 on an invite-only basis in the UK and Europe.

According to a notice on the My Nintendo Store website: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

The first round of invites will be sent out depending on whether users have been a Switch Online member for at least two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and has opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.

The full criteria, according to Nintendo, is as follows: