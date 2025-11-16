Switch 2 Welcome Tour, MindsEye, and Bubsy make Metacritic’s worst games of 2025 list

Build a Rocket Boy’s troubled single-player action game, MindsEye, is the worst game of 2025, according to weighted average review scores from Metacritic.

As the year comes to a close, the review curation site offers a near-complete picture of the best and worst games of 2025, according to its aggregated reviews from “the world’s most respected critics.”

According to Metacritic’s rankings, MindsEye was the worst-reviewed game of 2025, with a Metascore of just 37 – lower than all but eight games released in the last five years.

The debut game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies’ new studio launched with significant technical issues earlier this year, a situation that deteriorated to the extent that PlayStation began refunding players, a rare occurrence that previously took place during the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The second-worst-reviewed game of the year was Bandai Namco’s Nintendo Switch 2 mini-game collection, Tamagotchi Plaza (43), which was heavily criticized by critics for its simplistic and repetitive gameplay.

Other notable games rounding off 2025’s bottom ten include Nintendo’s $10 interactive experience, Switch 2 Welcome Tour (54), and Limited Run’s collection of Bubsy games, The Purrfect Collection.

Just outside the bottom ten is Swery65 and Suda51’s horror collaboration, Hotel Barcelona (56), and Meta Quest Star Wars title, Victory Beyond (57).

Launched in 1999, Metacritic says it curates reviews from only “the world’s most respected critics.” The best-reviewed games of 2025 so far include Hades 2, Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, and Blue Prince.

Metacritic’s worst games of 2025