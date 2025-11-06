Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds gets a release date and Switch upgrade path pricing

Sega has confirmed the release date for the Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The Switch 2 version version of the game will be available digitally on Switch 2 on Thursday, December 4, priced at $69.99.

This will then be followed by a physical release in early 2026, the release date for which has still to be confirmed. This physical release will contain the full base game on the cartridge, Sega says.

Players who already own the Switch version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be able to upgrade to the Switch version for $10, but for the first week this will be discounted.

From 5pm PT / 8pm ET on December 3 until 5pm PT / 8pm ET on December 10, the Switch 2 upgrade pack will only cost $5 instead.

Sega says all content and progress from the Switch version will carry over to the Switch 2 version if players buy the paid upgrade.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”