Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows appears on French retailer website

A listing for a Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows has appeared on a French retailer’s website, further increasing the likelihood of an official announcement.

Retailer Auchan has listed the game, complete with apparent box art, on its website, with a description (in French) reading: “Experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows in a whole new way with Nintendo Switch 2.”

Should the box art be accurate, it confirms that the as-yet-unannounced game will be a Game-Key Card, much like the Switch 2 version of Ubisoft‘s Star Wars Outlaws: Gold Edition.

An official announcement of a Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been expected for a number of months now, following its appearance on the PEGI website in April.

The game was top of the list of most searched titles on the PEGI site’s database in April, but the game’s name it listed the supported formats as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

The actual PEGI listing page for the game doesn’t show Switch 2, but one potential reason for this is that PEGI may able to hide platforms for games on their database if they haven’t been officially confirmed yet, and this hidden tag was somehow mistakenly appearing on the front page.

Players will be more open to the idea of a Switch 2 port of Assassin’s Creed Shadows following a port of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, which was released last month.

VGC recently posted a First Play video showing the Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws in action. Despite initial reports coming out of Gamescom suggesting the game could run poorly, subsequent footage (including our own) suggests this isn’t the case, with Digital Foundry’s John Linneman calling the port “insanely impressive” for the hardware.

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review concluded: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”