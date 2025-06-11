Switch 2 version helps Street Fighter 6 reach major sales milestone

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 has nudged the game over 5 million units in lifetime sales, Capcom has announced.

The fighting game, which was released in 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Steam, was one of two Capcom titles to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 last week.

Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess both released on Nintendo‘s latest console at launch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game has pushed the latest entry in the legacy fighting game franchise over 5 million copies sold.

This places Street Fighter 6 as the 16th best-selling Capcom game ever, and the second best-selling Street Fighter game ever. Only Street Fighter 5 has sold more, at just under 8 million units, according to Capcom.

Over the weekend, Capcom confirmed the game’s third year of DLC content.

Sagat, C. Viper, and Alex will join the game later this year, followed by Ingrid in the first half of 2026.

The final DLC character in Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 content was released on Thursday. Elena’s addition to the game coincided with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 and its Street Fighter 6 port, which contains all Year 1-2 fighters.

Street Fighter 6’s latest major update also added four titles to the Game Center section in the game’s Gallery, all of which were originally released on the NES. Bionic Commando, Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight, Mighty Final Fight and Mega Man 3 were all added, and all are fully playable.