Switch 2 system update adds VRR support when docked, Switch 2 to Switch 2 system transfer and more

Nintendo has released a new update for the Switch 2 which adds VRR support when docked, among other features.

VRR, or variable refresh rate, allows supported TVs to display unconventional frame rates in order to provide a smoother experience. This allows games with uncapped frame rates to have wider performance flexibility in intense areas.

When Nintendo originally revealed Switch 2, it said the new console would support 4K, 120fps and VRR when docked, but Nintendo later removed mentions of VRR from its official websites. When the console was released, it emerged that it VRR when docked wasn’t supported at launch.

Another new feature added with today’s Switch 2 version 23.0.0 update is the ability to perform a full system transfer between two Switch 2 systems.

This feature hasn’t been available until now, but with Nintendo announcing this week that a Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console is coming in October, the company is clearly laying the groundwork for existing Switch 2 owners to transfer their data to the Zelda-themed system.

In a quirkier move that will appeal to fans of previous Nintendo consoles’ operating systems, the Mii creation screen now also gives players the options to turn on music – with the Wii, 3DS and Wii U Mii Maker themes available – to accompany them as they create their Mii characters.

The full patch notes for the latest system update are as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2 – Version 23.0.0 system update patch notes