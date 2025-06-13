Switch 2: Sony says PS5 performance required for ‘great experience on a big screen’

PlayStation says it isn’t concerned about the impact Nintendo Switch 2 could have on its platform, and that it believes PS5-level performance is required to “achieve a great experience on big screens”.

Switch 2 launched last week, setting hardware sales records globally and in Japan. Notably for PlayStation, Nintendo’s console has improved specifications, bringing it more in line with modern platforms (though it’s still closer to PS4 than PS5 in terms of raw horsepower), and it launched with a broad selection of third-party games.

Speaking during a Sony business segment meeting on Friday, Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s new president and CEO, Hideaki Nishino, was asked if he was concerned that Switch 2’s improved specs and Nintendo’s improved relationships with third-party publishers would provide tougher competition for PlayStation in the coming years.

“We closely monitor the overall gaming industry, including the actions of other market participants,” he responded. “Additionally, catalysts in the market are great for the industry as a whole, as they invigorate the excitement and demand more broadly. So it’s great to have people launching new things.

“However, as I mentioned previously, we have a differentiated strategy. PlayStation 5 is designed for an immersive gaming experience, and this includes the innovative DualSense controller features as well. We believe PS5-level performance is required to achieve a great experience on big screens. And in this way, we have provided a unique offering for players and creators in this current console generation.”

He continued: “However, publisher strategies are increasingly shifting towards being multi-platform, so more platforms can run the same game, which is great from a creator’s perspective. Among those platforms, our mission is that we will continue to be the best place to play and publish.

“As such, we have empowered our creators to leverage our offering and services to create amazing, unique experiences for players with high engagement and great monetization opportunities.

“We have done this consistently as the industry and competitive dynamics have evolved. And of course, PlayStation Studios, our franchises, have a special role in showcasing the PlayStation experience and then strengthening the player’s vision with us.”

It was then put to the CEO that some Sony investors are concerned that Nintendo’s appeal to younger players could translate to declines in market share as that generation grows older, should they not ‘graduate’ to PlayStation.

Nishino said the PlayStation brand has resonated with a wide range of players over three decades, and that he believed by continuing to support a large number of creators, PlayStation would continue to provide “the largest range of content available”.

PlayStation’s Studio boss, Hermen Hulst, then commented, claiming that PlayStation’s first-party developers are reaching a greater range of audiences more directly, including younger players.

“In addition to our franchises with more, I would call it ‘multi-generational’ fanbases, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, we also have franchises that appeal to a range of different player segments,” he said. “Horizon is a good example, it’s been very popular with female players, Astro Bot from our lovely Team Asobi in Tokyo, it’s been a hit with children and adults alike.

“We also continue to drive engagement with the PlayStation ecosystem and brand by bringing our franchises to new formats, film, television, and anime. Anime in particular is appealing to key younger audiences, so that’s going to be very helpful for us.”