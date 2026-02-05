Switch 2 release dates for Indiana Jones and Fallout 4 leak online ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct

Release dates for Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle and Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition have been leaked online, ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast.

It was announced last year that both games would come to Nintendo‘s platforms. Now, just hours ahead of Thursday’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, release dates for both games have been shared by a reliable insider.

Deallabs reporter billbil-kun, who has a strong track record of publishing release date information ahead of official announcements, has claimed that both games are coming soon.

The physical edition of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle will reportedly be released on May 12, 2026, while the physical edition of Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will reportedly be released on April 28.

According to billbil-kun, the digital release dates for both games is less clear, though they believe that Indiana Jones will still release digitally on May 12, while Fallout 4’s digital release on Switch 2 could even come today as a surprise ‘shadow drop’.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition bundles the 10-year-old RPG with each of its six official add-ons, in as well as over 150 pieces of ‘Creation Club’ game mods. The game was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC last year.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition also introduced a new in-game Creations menu which makes it easier to download user-generated content.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle was first released for Xbox and PC in December to positive reviews, amassing over four million players, according to Microsoft’s official numbers. It was then released on PS5 in April 2025.

VGC’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review called it “one of this year’s greatest adventures”.

“We had a smile on our face from beginning to end while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” we wrote. “As close as games can come to a genuine old-fashioned Hollywood blockbuster, it’s also an incredibly rich adventure game stuffed to the gills with secrets to find.”