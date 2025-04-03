Switch 2 Q&A: We asked Nintendo your Switch 2 questions

Today we asked Nintendo some of the most pressing questions that still remain unknown about Switch 2.

During a Switch 2 preview event in Paris, we were able to ask a series of questions directly to Nintendo about the Switch 2 hardware and software.

While some of its answers were non-committal – usually because Nintendo chooses not to announce certain things until specific moments leading up to launch – the opportunity was nevertheless still useful in determining which questions the company is willing / able to answer at this stage.

The answers, provided by a Nintendo spokesperson, are as follows:

Does Nintendo expect there to be enough supply of Switch 2 hardware for launch?

Although we cannot provide detailed information, we are striving to ensure that we can supply our products to those who want them.

Has Nintendo taken measures to protect from Joy-Con stick drift?

The control sticks for Joy-Con 2 controllers have been redesigned and have improved in areas such as durability.

How much will the Switch 2 Edition upgrades cost in Europe?

We are not announcing that info at the moment.

Why are some games priced more than others (such as Mario Kart World)?

The final price is determined by retailers. For My Nintendo Store prices, we determine on a case-by-case basis.

Is Nintendo considering a region-locked console outside of Japan?

We have nothing to announce on this topic.

Will third-party developers be able to make Switch 2 Editions of games, or free upgrades, or both?

Please talk to the developers about their plans.

Does a Switch 2 Edition have to be paid, or can a developer release a Switch 2 Edition quality upgrade for free?

Please talk to publishers about their plans.

Will there be more customisation options this time, or achievements?

We have nothing to announce on this topic.