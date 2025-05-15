Switch 2 pre-orders are now on My Nintendo Store UK for all Switch Online Members, with no invite needed

Nintendo Switch 2 can now be pre-ordered from the My Nintendo Store UK without an invite.

The store launched its pre-orders on April 8 but it was on an invite-only basis, with “the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK” getting the first chance to pre-order the console.

The first round of invites were sent out depending on whether users had been a Switch Online member for at least two years, had spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and had opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.

Now, however, the invite-only stipulation has been dropped, with more pre-order stock available on the My Nintendo Store UK.

One condition does remain – players can only pre-order the console from My Nintendo Store UK if they have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, and this doesn’t count free trial memberships.

The console also has a lifetime limit of one per customer, which covers both launch editions. This means if you pre-order the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle, you can’t also pre-order the Switch 2 console on its own.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, in a standalone edition and a limited edition bundle including a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

Nintendo has forecast 15 million sales for Nintendo Switch 2 during its launch window, which would make it one of the fastest-selling game consoles ever.

In its forecast for the next fiscal year, ending March 2026, Nintendo predicts that it will sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles and 45 million games. This would exceed the just under 15 million consoles sold by Switch in its first business year (and it launched earlier in the year).

Many industry analysts expected much higher projections for Switch 2, but president Shuntaro Furukawa then acknowledged that the console’s relatively high price point could make it more challenging to sell compared to the original console.