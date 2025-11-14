Switch 2 owners claim the latest system update has stopped their third-party dock working

A number of Nintendo Switch 2 owners have been reporting that the latest system update has stopped their third-party dock working.

Although the Switch 2 already comes with its own dock, some players buy extra third-party docks, either so they can conveniently move between TVs in different rooms in their house, or so they can dock their console to another TV while travelling.

A second official Switch 2 Dock Set costs $124.99, however, meaning players often look for cheaper third-party alternatives.

This suddenly became an issue for some players this week, when Nintendo released the version 21.0.0 update for Switch and Switch 2 consoles. According to Kotaku, numerous players have now been reporting that since installing the new update their third-party dock has stopped working.

On Reddit, one user noted: “I finally got around to ordering a dock cable for travel, it arrived today. Plugged it in, happy it worked right out of the box. Launched a game, update alert, update, cable’s borked.” Another user added: “Exact same thing happened to me here in Tokyo.”

“Can confirm my second (third-party) dock in our living room just stopped working as well right after today’s update,” another said. “A full power cycle did not fix it for me. Quite a bummer as we’ve been enjoying it issue free for months.”

A fourth user said: “I have a similar one in the family room for when the kids want to play Mario Kart or something. And no, mine doesn’t work any more. Pass through charging still works but it doesn’t ever go into docked mode.”

A handful of other people have been noting that their official first-party Switch 2 dock – the one provided with the console – wasn’t working either after the update, but that turning the system fully off and rebooting it again fixed the issue. This doesn’t seem to be solving the problem for third-party docks.

While it’s not yet clear why this is happening, Nintendo has previously noted that the Switch 2 Dock isn’t a simple HDMI passthrough, but actually requires a certain amount of power to work properly.

Because the dock actually provides more power to the Switch 2 so it can run games at a higher resolution on TV, the Switch 2 Dock requires a 60W power supply (versus the 39W power supply provided with the original Switch dock).