Switch 2 owners can finally upload and auto-upload screenshots and videos

The Nintendo Switch 2 will support a long-requested feature regarding screen and video capture.

According to dataminer OatmealDome, an update rolling out for the Nintendo Switch mobile app adds a screen giving information on a new upload feature.

The new feature allows Switch 2 owners to select any screenshots or video clips they’ve captured on the console and upload them to the the mobile app.

This allows users to load the app, find the captures and save them to their camera roll, for sharing on social media or other purposes.

The app also reportedly mentions an auto-upload feature, in which any screenshots or videos captures on Switch 2 will be automatically sent to the mobile app without the player having to do it manually.

According to the app, up to 100 screenshots and videos can be uploaded, and will be stored for up to 30 days, after which they will presumably be removed if the user hasn’t saved them to their camera roll by then. If a user tries to upload more than 100 files, the oldest ones will be overwritten.

[Switch app]The Switch 2 can automatically upload new screenshots and videos to the Switch app on your tablet or phone.Up to 100 files can be stored for up to 30 days. Old files will be automatically deleted once a limit is reached. — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-29T02:46:02.8907472Z

While Xbox users have had the ability to save screenshots and videos to the cloud for many years and PS5 has had the ability to auto-upload to the PlayStation mobile app since 2022, the news will be welcome for prospective Switch 2 owners given that the original Switch doesn’t have this feature.

In the past, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch consoles could all easily post screenshots and videos directly to Twitter, but after the renamed X started charging companies almost $40,000 more per month to access its API, all three systems eventually pulled X integration.

At the moment, to send a screenshot to their mobile device, Switch users have to open their screenshot gallery, choose up to 10 images to share, scan a QR code with their phone to connect to a separate network, scan a second QR code to access the images, then manually save each one to their camera roll.