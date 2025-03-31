Switch 2 mouse controls look even more certain in Nintendo’s latest video

A new video released by Nintendo is the surest indication yet that the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons will have a mouse mode.

During its official Switch 2 reveal video in January, which showed the Switch‘s successor for the first time, Nintendo showed numerous shots of the full console.

This also includes a short animation which appeared to tease the presence of mouse controls on Switch 2‘s Joy-Cons.

Nintendo’s original trailer appeared to show the Joy-Cons attaching to grips then sliding across the ground, much like a mouse would, before detaching from their grips and attaching to the Switch 2 console.

This lent further credence to previous reports that at least one of the new Joy-Con controllers has an optical sensor in it, similar to the one used by most optical mice.

However, because Nintendo has yet to officially confirm it, and because the movement of the Joy-Cons sliding across the floor could have simply been a stylised choice for that particular video, it can’t yet be fully confirmed that mouse controls are present in Switch 2.

That confirmation comes ever closer with the latest countdown video on the Nintendo Today app, which recently appeared for users in Japan where it’s already April 1.

As viewed by VGC with our Japanese Switch account, the brief video (which should appear on April 1 on everyone else’s Nintendo Today feed) says “1 Day to Go” and shows a short animation of three Switch 2 consoles set up in various configurations.

One shows the console in a handheld setup, another shows it docked with the Joy-Con Grip, and the other shows it in tabletop mode with the two Joy-Cons lying loose. One of these Joy-Cons is sitting on its side, in the same position as the previous video, once again suggesting it’s in some sort of mouse mode.

All will hopefully be revealed on Wednesday April 2, when the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation finally airs at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.

This is the second time the Nintendo Today app has caused discussion with its Switch 2 imagery. Last week it showed an image of the hardware with a marking on its C button for the first time.