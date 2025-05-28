Switch 2 midnight launch confirmed nationwide at Smyths UK and Ireland

Toy retailer Smyths has confirmed that all UK and Ireland branches will be holding midnight launches for Nintendo Switch 2.

According to the retailer, customers who pre-ordered for Click and Collect or for In-Store Collection will be able to pick up their console from 12.01am to 12.30am on June 5 (photo ID will be required).

Smyths says “limited stock” of Switch 2 consoles will also be available to purchase on the night.

As well as the midnight launches at every branch, Smyths will also be hosting Switch 2 launch events from 11pm on June 4 at a select number of stores.

While these stores will still not be able to hand over Switch 2 consoles to customers until 12.01am, the launch events will feature gameplay demos of Mario Kart World, while goodie bags containing Nintendo merchandise will be given to the first 100 attendees.

The stores with special 11pm launch events are:

Boucher Road, Belfast

Dublin Swords

Glasgow

Stockport

Romford

Hull

With 8 days to go until Switch 2’s global launch day, social media users have already started posting images of Switch 2 units arriving at stores.

Some players have even managed to get hold of the console already ahead of launch, but other than posting photos and videos of the hardware and its packaging they’re unable to do anything of note with it yet.

This is because, according to these players, they’re unable to actually play the Switch 2 console because it requires a system update to function, an update that will likely go live close to launch.

Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside first-party titles Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of current-gen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Third-party launch games include Split Fiction, Cyberpunk 2077, Civilization VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Sonic X Shadows Generations, and more.