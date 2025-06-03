‘Switch 2 is Nintendo at its most safe – and that’s probably enough’ – VGC Podcast

The newest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now, and it’s special sharing our final thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2.

VGC’s Andy Robinson and Chris Scullion discuss their time with the Nintendo Switch 2, including their experience with Mario Kart World, Welcome Tour and more. We also take some listener questions and discuss our plans for the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.

Andy also explains why VGC won’t have a review of the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.