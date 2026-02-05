Switch 2 is getting an eFootball spin-off this summer called eFootball Kick-Off

Konami’s eFootball is coming to Switch 2, but it won’t be the main game available on other systems.

Instead, Switch 2 is getting eFootball Kick-Off!, a spin-off game which is set for release this summer, and will offer more offline modes than the mainly online-focused eFootball.

eFootball Kick-Off! will includes a World Tour mode, where players set up their own club team and take part in competitions around the world.

They will be able to sign new players for their team as they play, including legends such as David Beckham.

There’s also an International Cup mode, which lets players “feel the excitement of soccer’s ultimate festival as national teams battle for global supremacy” – in other words, an unlicensed take on this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

According to a tweet posted by Konami, the International Cup mode “is scheduled for release as additional downloadable content”, but it hasn’t yet specified whether this will be paid DLC or a free update.

The game will also feature a 6-a-side mode, as well as a Rank system where players can have their performance evaluated.

Konami says the game will let players compete “solo or with friends, offline or online”, but it doesn’t appear that the game will connect to the main free-to-play eFootball game available on other platforms.

Instead, it appears to be more of a standalone experience, similar to the previous annual Pro Evolution Soccer titles which were eventually replaced by eFootball.

The free-to-play eFootball game not only runs on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but also on comparatively less powerful systems like PS4, Xbox One, iOS and Android, meaning in theory a Switch 2 port should be possible.

It’s not yet clear, then, whether eFootball Kick-Off! is considered Konami’s alternative Switch 2 release, or whether Nintendo‘s system will also get the main free-to-play game at some point.