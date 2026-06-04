Switch 2 has sold 1 million units in the UK, 30 weeks faster than Switch did

Nintendo has sold 1 million Switch 2 consoles in the UK.

The milestone was reached in 52 weeks, right before the console reached its first anniversary, as reported by The Game Business. By comparison, the original Switch took 82 weeks to reach 1 million sales in the UK.

The news puts Switch 2 level with the Xbox One, which also took 52 weeks to hit a million sales in the UK.

When compared with all other consoles reaching 1 million sales, Switch 2 is the joint sixth fastest-selling console in UK history, and Nintendo‘s second-fastest.

The leaders are still Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 5 – which both hit 1 million after just 39 weeks in the UK – followed by PS4 (42 weeks), PS3 (46 weeks) and PS2 (50 weeks).

The publication notes that the figure is particularly notable because the UK is traditionally not one of Nintendo’s strongest markets.

While the original Switch is the second best-selling console of all time behind only PS2, in the UK it’s the fifth best-selling behind PS2, Xbox 360, Wii and PS4.

In its financial results covering the three months ended March 31, Nintendo said it had sold a further 2.49 million Switch 2 consoles worldwide during the period, bringing the total global sold-in number to 19.86 million.

This means Switch 2 remains 5 million units ahead of where the original Switch was during the same timeframe, launch-aligned, and 6 million units ahead of where PS5 and PS4 were, continuing the console’s record-breaking sales pace.

Nintendo indicated in its results that it expects to sell 16.5 million Switch 2 consoles in its next business year, which runs until April 2027, down from the 19.86 million it sold in the last.

It also announced last month that it’s raising the price of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. The Japan increase has already been implemented, while other regions will see it starting on September 1.

On that date, the price of Switch 2 consoles in the US will increase by $50 to $499.99. In Europe, Switch 2 hardware will increase by 30 Euros to 499.99 Euros, and in Canada, the console will increase by $50 to $679.99.

“In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems,” the company said last month.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding.”