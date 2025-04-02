Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console
GameCube games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Online service
Nintendo has announced that Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console via the MyNintendo Store.
A message on the MyNintendo UK store reads that only players who are invited to pre-order the console will be able to purchase the GameCube controller.
“The Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller – Nintendo Classics will be exclusively available for Nintendo Switch Online members and will initially only be offered to those invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console,” it reads.
More to follow…
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.