Nintendo has announced that Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console via the MyNintendo Store.

A message on the MyNintendo UK store reads that only players who are invited to pre-order the console will be able to purchase the GameCube controller.

“The Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller – Nintendo Classics will be exclusively available for Nintendo Switch Online members and will initially only be offered to those invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console,” it reads.

More to follow…