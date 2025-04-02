Support VGC

Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console

GameCube games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Online service

Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console

Nintendo has announced that Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console via the MyNintendo Store.

A message on the MyNintendo UK store reads that only players who are invited to pre-order the console will be able to purchase the GameCube controller.

“The Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller – Nintendo Classics will be exclusively available for Nintendo Switch Online members and will initially only be offered to those invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console,” it reads.

Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console

More to follow…

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack
£75.98$119.99
Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£49.50£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£54.95
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£257.99£269.95£309.99$312$349.99$349.99$349.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£250.76£269£309.99$334.62$349$349.99
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$387.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.