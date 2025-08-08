Switch 2 game Drag x Drive gets a free online ‘Global Jam’ demo this weekend

A free online test session for Nintendo’s upcoming wheelchair basketball game Drag x Drive takes place this weekend.

Players can download the free Drag x Drive: Global Jam demo on the Switch 2 eShop, ahead of the online event taking place.

The event will consist of three sessions, each lasting four hours, which will take place across this weekend, 9-10 August.

These sessions take place at a variety of times, to ensure that players in different time zones are able to play at least one of them.

The sessions will take place at the following times:

US (Pacific)

Saturday, August 9 – 3am to 7am

3am to 7am Saturday, August 9 – 5pm to 9pm

5pm to 9pm Sunday, August 10 – 9am to 1pm

US (Eastern)

Saturday, August 9 – 6am to 10am

6am to 10am Saturday, August 9 – 8pm to midnight

8pm to midnight Sunday, August 10 – 12pm to 4pm

UK (BST)

Saturday, August 9 – 11am to 3pm

11am to 3pm Sunday, August 10 – 1am to 5am

1am to 5am Sunday, August 10 – 5pm to 9pm

Players who enjoy the demo won’t have long to wait for the full version of Drag x Drive, which is set to release on Switch 2 on August 14.

Drag x Drive is a wheelchair basketball game in which players use the mouse controls on both Joy-Con 2 controllers, and move them forwards and backwards to emulate the moving of a wheelchair.

Players can then lift a Joy-Con 2 controller to throw the ball, in attempt to get it in the basket and score points.

VGC went hands-on with Drag x Drive at a Nintendo Switch 2 event back in April and found that the controls worked very well, but that many unknowns remained at the time, including how varied the gameplay would be and how much the game would depend on finding a team willing to work together.

“When the game ended and the final scores were shown, the final and most important unknown presented itself: had I just seen literally everything that Drag x Drive has to offer?” we wrote.

“Will there be more arenas? Will there be character customisation? Will there be unlockables? Will there be a single-player mode, meaning you don’t have to rely on others being selfless enough to make your own personal dream work with their supplied teamwork? And will the price reflect the amount of content that does end up being available?

“As a proof of concept I couldn’t be happier with Drag x Drive. It controls perfectly, and I even felt a wee bit tired after playing it (in the best way). But it’s all these unknowns – how varied it will be, the solo player situation, whether the demo is literally all there is to the game – that will decide whether it remains a neat idea or becomes a must-have summer Switch 2 title.”