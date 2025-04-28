Switch 2 event attendee applauded after reaching Zelda credits in 7 minutes

A speedrunner has already reached the credits of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Japanese content creator Ikaboze shared a video this weekend of the impressive feat, after they attended the Switch 2 preview event in Tokyo.

The Breath of the Wild Switch 2 demo available at the public event allows players to choose from various save files, with playtime capped at 10 minutes.

Ikaboze launched a save just before the final battle with Ganon, and immediately removed all equipment from his character before proceeding.

Using expert techniques honed during his speedrunning trials, Ikaboze was able to reach the credits in around 7 minutes. When he turned around, he discovered a crowd of onlookers applauding his achievement.

“I was surprised by how many people had gathered,” he said. “Staff were even filming on their smartphones. This was the first time anyone had completed the Breath of the Wild demo, and staff congratulated me.”

The Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members as part of their subscription or can be purchased separately for those not on that subscription tier.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion pass is currently available for $20/£17.99. Users who previously own the expansion pass will be able to use the content as part of the Switch 2 Edition of the game.

Both games’ upgrades will include improved resolution and frame rates, HDR support, plus a new Zelda Notes feature which allows players to access a game map, achievements and other features via their mobile device.

Nintendo has also clarified that Switch 2 Edition games will contain both the game and the upgrade on the cartridge itself.

Nintendo announced its line of enhanced Switch 2 Edition games during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation earlier this month.