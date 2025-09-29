Switch 2 Editions of various Lego games could be on the way soon

Switch 2 Editions of a number of popular Lego games could be on the way soon.

As spotted by X user Rebateman (via Eurogamer), a Nintendo booth at the Zurich Pop Con event which took place at the weekend appeared to be featuring a number of legacy Lego titles.

The booth showed artwork for the following games, all with a Switch 2 logo above them:

Lego City Undercover

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Jurassic World

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Lego DC Super-Villains

All five games appear on a single banner with a Switch 2 logo above them, even though all five games are currently only available on Switch.

This isn’t necessarily confirmation that the games are getting Switch 2 Editions, and the display may be simply showing convention visitors a selection of Switch games which can also be played on the Switch 2. The use of the Switch 2 branding does give the impression of Switch 2 specific software, however.

There has yet to be any official confirmation from Nintendo, Lego, TT Games or Warner Bros Games as to whether these games are indeed getting Switch 2 Editions.

At the time of writing, some of the above games are part of a major Switch eShop sale in some regions, with discounts of up to 90%. Lego City Undercover is currently £3.99 instead of £49.99, for example, while the Deluxe Editions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Lego DC Super-Villains are £11.99 and £4.79 respectively.

Should there indeed be Switch 2 versions on the way, it could be that Warner Bros Games is waiting for the sale to end before announcing them, to avoid players buying the cheap Switch versions and either upgrading at a heavy discount (if there’s an upgrade path), or being annoyed if there’s no upgrade available.