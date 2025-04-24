Switch 2 Edition upgrades vary in cost: Nintendo UK reveals differing prices for first-party upgrades

Nintendo UK has updated its eShop catalogue online, revealing that Switch 2 Edition game upgrades won’t all cost the same.

During its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation earlier this month, Nintendo revealed that certain Switch games would be getting Switch 2 Editions.

These would be upgrades that could be purchased for existing games, which would then enhance them with improved visuals and new content.

The Nintendo UK website now lists these upgrades on its eShop page, revealing that the Switch 2 Edition upgrades for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will each cost £7.99. Players subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will also get them as part of their subscription.

However, the site also now confirms that Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Party Jamboree will instead cost £16.99.

While the US Nintendo website has yet to update its eShop listings accordingly, it’s already been confirmed that the Switch 2 Edition upgrades of both Zelda games will cost $9.99. It’s likely, then, that the Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Party Jamboree will be around $19.99 in the US.

One of the potential reasons for the discrepancy in price could be the amount of content added to each game. The Switch 2 Edition upgrades for the Zelda titles improve resolution and frame rate, and add support for the Zelda Notes app which adds new game features.

However, Kirby and the Forgotten Land contains new content in the form of a new story called Star-Crossed World, while Super Mario Party Jamboree adds new modes and mini-games which make use of Switch 2’s mouse controls, microphone and camera support.

The only other first-party games confirmed to have Switch 2 Editions so far are Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s Switch 2 Edition will feature mouse controls and the option to choose between a 4K 60fps mode or an HD 120fps mode, both of which support HDR.