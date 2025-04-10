Switch 2 Edition titles contain both the game and upgrade on the cart, Nintendo clarifies

Nintendo has clarified the situation regarding physical Switch 2 Edition cartridges.

Confusion arose last week when a Nintendo customer service representative told one user that Switch 2 Edition games would include the base Switch 1 game as well as the upgrade in the form of a download code.

Nintendo has now stated that this is not the case, and that Switch 2 Edition games will contain both the game and the upgrade on the cartridge itself.

In a statement to Vooks, a Nintendo spokesperson said: “Physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card (i.e. they are exclusively Nintendo Switch 2 game cards, with no download code). Alternatively, some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card.”

Nintendo announced its line of enhanced Switch 2 Edition games during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation last week.

While the vast majority of Switch games work on Switch 2 via its backwards compatibility feature, each Switch 2 Edition game includes improvements over the original Switch edition, such as better visuals or exclusive features.

Switch 2 Editions can be purchased separately in full, or if players already own the Switch version they can just purchase the upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition.

So far six games have been confirmed to have Switch 2 Editions – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members as part of their subscription, or can be purchased separately for those not on that subscription tier. Both games’ upgrades will include improved resolution and frame rates, HDR support, plus a new Zelda Notes feature which allows players to access a game map, achievements and other features via their mobile device.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s Switch 2 Edition will feature mouse controls and the option to choose between a 4K 60fps mode or an HD 120fps mode, both of which support HDR.

The Switch 2 Editions of Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land will both add new content. Jamboree will add new mini-games using the mouse and Switch 2 Camera, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land will include a new second adventure.