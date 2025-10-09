Switch 2 continues to break US launch sales records, selling more in its first three months than PS4

Nintendo Switch 2 is the best-selling console in the US, in terms of the first three months of sales.

Market research company Circana’s senior director Mat Piscatella posted findings from the company’s August 2025 market data, including the news that Nintendo‘s new console has sold more in its first three months than any other console in the US to date.

Piscatella pointed out that Switch 2 sold 2.4 million units in its first three months in the US, putting it 5% ahead of the previous record holder, the PlayStation 4.

“With 2.4M units sold LTD over its first 3 months market, Nintendo Switch 2 is now 5% ahead of the previous record setting pace of PlayStation 4, which sold 2.2M units during the 3 months ending January 2014,” Piscatella wrote.

He also pointed out that Nintendo Switch 2 unit sales are currently “trending 77% ahead [of] the time-aligned sales of the original Nintendo Switch.”

The continued Switch 2 sales led to a 32% increase in hardware spending for August 2025, compared to August 2024. Although year-on-year August sales have declined by double-digit percentages on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch, the sales of Switch 2 ensured that the overall hardware spend this year was notably higher.

The figures suggest that Nintendo’s console has yet to lose momentum following a record-breaking launch month in the US.

Circana reported in July that Nintendo sold 500,000 Switch 2 consoles in the US in its first week and a total of 1.6 million during its entire launch month of June 2025, setting a US launch month record, comfortably beating the PS4’s launch month sales of 1.1 million units.

Outside of the US, in July the Japanese first-month sales record previously held by the PS2 was broken by Switch 2, which reportedly sold at least 1.5 million units in Japan in its first month (not including units Nintendo sold itself, directly to customers).

It was also announced in June that Switch 2’s launch sales made it the fastest selling Nintendo console in UK history, but fourth overall behind the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X/S.