Switch 2 continues to be Nintendo’s fastest selling system, latest financial results show

Switch 2 continues to be Nintendo’s fastest selling system, according to its latest financial results.

Nintendo‘s results for Q1 of its current fiscal year – the period from April 1 to June 30 – stated that it sold a further 3.82 million Switch 2 consoles during those three months.

This brings the total sales of Switch 2 to 23.68 million units sold in its first 13 months (given it was released in early June 2025).

As pointed out by statistician Pierre485 on X (and verified by VGC’s research), this means Switch 2 is still Nintendo’s fastest selling system, with no other console or handheld selling as many units in its first five fiscal quarters.

The closest at this stage was Nintendo Wii, which had sold 20.13 million units by the end of its fifth fiscal quarter. The original Switch, meanwhile, sold 17.79 million after its first five quarters.

Nintendo estimates that it will sell a further 12.68 million Switch 2 consoles over the next three quarters, bringing its total to 16.5 million for its financial year and 36.35 million life-to-date.

Nintendo Switch 2 ship another 3.82m units, now over 23.68m units in 13 months.

That's the fastest selling Nintendo console after 5 quarters. pic.twitter.com/rEAnQopdXs — Pierre485 (@pierre485_) August 6, 2026

The original Switch also sold a further 660,000 units in the last quarter, bringing its total lifetime sales up to 156.59 million.

Nintendo forecasts that it will sell a further 1.34 million Switch consoles in the rest of its financial year, bringing it up to 157.93 million, just a few million shy of Sony‘s reported record of 160.63 million PS2 consoles sold.

To date (as of the end of June 2026), Nintendo has sold 6.7 million Switch 2 units in Japan, 7.95 million in the Americas, 5.37 million in Europe and 3.66 in other regions.

Elsewhere in its financial results, the company announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream had sold more than 8 million units as of August 5, while Pokémon Pokopia had reached 3.68 million sales by the end of June.