Switch 2 and PS5 versions of Mewgenics teased by developers

The critically acclaimed Mewgenics may be coming to Switch 2 and PS5 soon.

Ports running on both systems were posted on social media on Wednesday, suggesting it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially announced and dated.

Mewgenics artist and co-designer Edmund McMillen posted a video on his X account showing a pre-release build of the game running on Switch 2, with the caption “oh hi Switch 2!”

This was then replied to by Tyrone Rodriguez, who is credited under ‘special thanks’ in Mewgenics and previously helped with porting The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth to consoles.

Rodriguez responded with “oh yeah?”, showing a video of the game running on PS5, implying that he’s once again working with McMillen on a console port.

Mewgenics was released on PC last month and was widely praised, with a current Metacritic score of 88. This makes it the third highest rated game of the year so far, behind Resident Evil Requiem and Pokémon Pokopia, both of which currently have a score of 89.

Billed as “the ultimate turn-based cat tactics and breeding roguelite”, the game has players breeding their own army of cat soldiers then sending them on adventures to search for food, money and treasure.

It boasts a main campaign lasting more than 200 hours, with more than 10 character classes (each with 75 unique abilities), more than 200 enemy and boss types and more than 900 items.

Mewgenics sold 150,000 copies within its first six hours, and passed the 1 million sales mark within a week of release.