Surprise Nintendo trailer confirms new Yoshi game release date

Nintendo has confirmed that its Switch 2 sidescroller, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, will release on Thursday, May 21.

The release date was shared via a new overview video published on Tuesday, to celebrate Mario Day (Mar10).

The game features a talking book called Mister Encyclopedia, and, according to the new video, players will be able to discover, name, and log creatures during the game, which will progress them through the story.

“One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky,” a synopsis for the game reads. “This mysterious book’s pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate.”

“While examining the creatures, Yoshi can eat them, jump on them, or even carry them on his back. Use Yoshi’s abilities to reveal all sorts of characteristics about the inhabitants of Mr. E’s pages. Some cause flowers to bloom, others blow bubbles – each new discovery leads to new avenues of exploration, and even more discoveries!”

Yoshi’s confirmed release leaves Rhythm Heaven Groove, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and Pokémon Champions as the only confirmed 2026 first-party Nintendo games without locked dates.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will release on March 26, followed by Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on April 16.