Surprise Switch / mobile game Pokémon Friends is out now

A new Pokémon game for mobile has been released.

Pokémon Friends is a “plush-filled puzzle game packed with charming challenges,” according to the Apple App Store. The game is free to start, but offers downloadable content. Set in Think Town, the game sees players take on over 1,200 puzzles themed around Pokémon plushies.

“Solve puzzles to get yarn that you can make a plethora of plush Pokémon pals.”

New puzzles will be released daily, and players can personalise their own plush room with Pokémon plush earned via completing puzzles.

At the time of writing, the Pokémon Company is holding a Pokémon Presents presentation. Pokémon Presents streams typically cover The Pokémon Company‘s wide range of games and products, including mobile titles, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and more.

It’s expected that the stream will spend time focusing on Pokémon Legends Z-A, the next game in the series, which is due out in October. The Pokémon Company recently announced that the game will be playable at Gamescom in August.

More to follow…